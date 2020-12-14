Greenwood police are investigating a second shooting on the 1500 block of Phoenix Street, 10 days after the first, according to Greenwood Police Chief T.J. Chaudoin.
No one was injured, but a trailer was struck by gunfire at about 1:30 p.m. Monday, Chaudoin said. The shooting was caught on camera, and he said officers have identified the vehicle they suspect the shooters were in.
Police are looking for the vehicle, and Chaudoin said they think there were multiple people inside responsible for the shooting. Officers have recovered multiple shell casings from the area.
This shooting comes after a Dec. 4 shooting in the same area that left one person shot in the arm. Police were told a white Crown Victoria was involved in that shooting.