Greenwood police are looking for someone in connection with a weekend stabbing.
Officers responded to a possible stabbing Saturday night at the IHOP on the 72 Bypass, according to Greenwood police spokesman Jonathan Link. When officers arrived, people were chasing each other and a victim was located with two puncture wounds. That individual was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
Greenwood police are looking for Robert Miguel Fonseca in connection with the stabbing. Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact the department through its Facebook page or submit an anonymous tip on the department’s website.