Police have identified the man wanted in connection with a shooting that left two people injured on Pearl Street.
Kwante Anthony Head, 22, is wanted on charges of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and two counts of attempted murder. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call the Greenwood Police Department at 864-942-8407, send the department a message on Facebook or use its anonymous online tip form at bit.ly/3yqiZJF.
The shooting happened at about 6 p.m. Monday on the 700-block of Pearl Street, where Greenwood police found one man lying on the hood of a vehicle near one of the houses with a bullet wound to the back of his right leg, according to a report. Officers and EMS staff took the man to the hospital, where police said another man was separately taken for treatment who had been shot in the face.
Both men's injuries proved to be non life-threatening, said Greenwood Police Chief T.J. Chaudoin, and officers have been using video from the area and trying to interview people to identify suspects. Chaudoin said investigators were interested in talking to several people, and in the process identified Head as a suspect. Officers heard Head might be in the Whitmire area.
Police are continuing to investigate this shooting with the help of the State Law Enforcement Division and state probation officials.