A Greenwood man is facing charges after police detectives said he reportedly robbed a woman as she went into work Monday at a local medical office.
Tamyius Samarj Makins, 21, was charged with strong arm robbery and possession of marijuana, according to a post on the Greenwood Police Department Facebook page.
Greenwood police were called out at about 8 a.m. Monday when a woman said she was robbed going into work at Greenwood Ear, Nose and Throat, on Spring Street, the post said. The robber approached her from the bushes when she got out of her vehicle, grabbed her by the throat and demanded her purse.
The robber grabbed the purse as the woman tried to pull away, then ran toward Ellenberg Avenue, the post said. A Greenwood County deputy helping search for the man saw someone officers had previously spoken to throwing something in a garage and then walking off. A K9 unit tracked a scent to the same garage, finding the stashed purse and officers arrested the man shortly afterward.
Detectives are also investigating another recent robbery with similar circumstances, but officers are unsure if the two are connected.
