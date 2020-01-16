A Greenwood businessman was shot by a relative early Wednesday morning in Honea Path, according to police.
Honea Path police were called out at about 1 a.m. Wednesday to a Sunset Drive residence, where they were told a man had just been shot by his son, according to a report from the Honea Path Police Department.
Once they got to the house, police found 58-year-old John Murray II lying on the living room floor. He was bleeding profusely, but was conscious and alert.
Tyler Everett Murray, 18, of 106 Sunset Drive, Honea Path was arrested and charged with high and aggravated assault and battery. He was given a $25,000 surety bond.
John Murray is the owner of M&M Jewelry and Frills LLC in Greenwood and has a jewelry store in Anderson.
"The incident is a very unfortunate, isolated family matter with one person currently under arrest," Police Chief Shawn Boseman said in a news release. "There is no ongoing threat to the community."