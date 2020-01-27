Police and fire trucks blocked part of Pressley Street Monday afternoon, as firefighters doused a small fire sparked by burning copper, according to police.
One man was in custody after being caught burning copper wire underneath 229 Pressley St., said Greenwood police Maj. T.J. Chaudoin. He said police weren't immediately sure why the man was burning the copper, but that he was taken into custody as firefighters put the fire out.
Greenwood city firefighters were on scene, and officials said the fire didn't cause any major damage to the house. Chaudoin said the house is abandoned.