Reports of shots fired Friday night in the area of Cemetery Road left Greenwood County deputies looking for the shooters responsible for sending one man to the hospital.
At about 10 p.m. Friday, Greenwood deputies went to the Country Homes subdivision and found blood in the roadway in front of a 200-block residence, the report said. In the area outside the residence, officers found 13 shell casings of various calibers.
Shortly after officers arrived on scene, officers got word that a man arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound to the upper chest that exited through his back. Hospital staff told police they didn’t think the injury was life threatening.
A resident on that stretch of Cemetery Road showed officers where his house was struck by a bullet, and where the bullet seemed to go through a living room, into a wall and then stop somewhere in the laundry room, the report said.
An investigator took over the scene, and deputies said they had no additional information regarding this case that could be released as of Monday afternoon.