When an officer stopped a vehicle that had been reported stolen, the driver told the lawman he was just borrowing the car.
Or, maybe he bought it.
The Greenwood police officer was acting on a tip Tuesday night when he activated his blue lights behind the gold Cadillac STS, which then turned in to the parking lot of Lucky’s, 325 N. Emerald Road.
In a report, the officer said he told the man the sedan was reported stolen in Greenville County and asked him twice where he got it. Both times, the man said he borrowed the car from someone at Lucky’s but wouldn’t say who.
While searching the vehicle, officers said they found two bills of sale for the car, both signed by the driver, for different amounts — $300 and $3,500 — and on two different days, Sept. 9 and 12. The car’s value was estimated at $6,000.
The bills of sale appeared to have been printed from a website, the report said. The car’s VIN number had also been altered.
Officers also reported finding 3.3 grams of marijuana.
William Joel Mullinax, 45, of 131 Baker Road, Anderson was arrested at the scene and charged with driving under suspension, simple possession of marijuana, possession of a vehicle with the VIN removed and possession of stolen vehicle, value greater than $5,000.