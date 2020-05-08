New information in a shooting investigation led officers to drop warrants they had on a woman they announced was wanted, but officers are still looking for two men in connection with the shooting.
The woman, Sandreica Monic Bryant, had her warrants dropped Friday and police no longer think she was connected to a Sunday shooting, said Greenwood Police Department Public Information Officer Jonathan Link. He said he wasn't sure what the new information was, but investigators learned something that led them to the conclusion that Bryant was not party to the shooting, as previously thought.
Officers were called out Sunday to Truett Avenue, where a man was shot in the leg after it appeared that three people came up in a vehicle and sparked an argument with him. Police are still looking for Tavon Dorsett Morton and Willie Joe Carter in connection with this case, and have active arrest warrants for them charging them with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and felon in possession of a weapon.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of these two is urged to call police at 853-942-8407, message them on Facebook or use the tip form on the police department's website.