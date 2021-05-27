Clinton police charged a Greenville man with murder after investigating a woman's death Wednesday, according to a news release from the Clinton Police Department.
Devon Rice Neal, 33, of 205 Satterfield Drive, Greenville was arrested Wednesday and charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. A judge denied Neal's bond Thursday morning, and he is in custody at the Laurens County Detention Center.
At about 10:55 a.m. Wednesday, Clinton police investigated a call that a woman had been shot and killed at Countryside Townhouses, a news release said.
Sharde D. Swinger, 34, of Clinton was found dead at 100 Countryside Circle. Officers investigating the case said the shooting stemmed from a domestic violence situation, a news release said.
A booking photo of Neal was not immediately available.