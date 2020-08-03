Authorities say a beer thief took a car at knifepoint and led officers on a vehicle chase.
The episode started at about 11:30 p.m. Thursday at the Spinx gas station at 102 Bypass 25 NE.
Dispatchers told Greenwood police that a man had stolen several cases of beer from the store and was trying to leave in a brown sedan. According to the report, officers were also told the man attacked a woman who was trying to prevent him from leaving.
Witnesses told police the man brandished a knife, took a car by force and fled the scene, the report said.
Greenwood County deputies found and stopped the vehicle along Emerald Road. As deputies approached the car on foot, it took off. Deputies pursued the vehicle toward Highway 246 South, a report said.
A Ninety Six Police officer deployed a stop strip, which the vehicle hit before turning into a warehouse parking lot at 1401 Highway 246 S. While trying to get the driver out of the vehicle, a deputy broke the passenger side window and officers twice deployed Tasers without success, according to police. The driver then tried to flee through the passenger door and another officer used a Taser on him, sending him to the ground.
The driver was treated at Self Regional Medical Center.
James Cortez Lagroon, 34, of 1112 Gary Road was arrested Thursday and charged with driving under suspension, failure to stop for blue lights, resisting arrest, carjacking, shoplifting more than third offense, third-degree assault and battery and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.