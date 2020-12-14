Greenwood police have arrested one person and are seeking two others after the second shooting along Phoenix Street in 10 days.
Chandler Logan, 19, was arrested Monday night and charged with attempted murder. Greenwood Police Chief T.J. Chaudoin said police still seek or two suspects in connection with the shooting.
No one was injured, but gunfire struck a mobile home about 1:30 p.m. Monday, Chaudoin said. The shooting was caught on camera, and he said officers have identified the vehicle they suspect the shooters were in. Officers recovered multiple shell casings from the area.
This shooting comes after a Dec. 4 shooting in the same area that left one person injured. Police were told a white Crown Victoria was involved in that shooting.