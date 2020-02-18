The man who showed up injured and seeking help Friday at a Greenwood bank was found and arrested the following day when officers said they found him with drugs and a firearm.
Christopher Brian Thornhill, 33, of Prosperity was arrested Saturday afternoon, taken to receive medical treatment, then charged with resisting arrest, felon in possession of a firearm, possession of methamphetamine, simple possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance.
Police first began investigating this case when they got a call that a man drove up Friday to the South State Bank on Montague Avenue asking for help. Police said he had blood on his shirt and was clutching his stomach, but that the man got back in his vehicle and left shortly after arriving.
Greenwood Police Department Public Information Officer Jonathan Link took to Facebook seeking help in finding the man, posting security camera stills of him and asking people to call in if they had information. On Tuesday, he thanked the public for reaching out and said officers did find him Saturday.
Officers received a call from someone saying they were the man in question, and police tracked him down to a local motel, Link said. When officers found him, they were confident he hadn't received medical treatment and saw that he had drugs and a gun with him.
Thornhill's charges are not tied to his appearance at the bank on Friday, Link said, and that event remains under investigation. A report detailing Thornhill's arrest has been requested, but as of 3 p.m. had not been made available.