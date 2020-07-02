Greenwood police investigated a call of a man pointing a gun at someone during an argument Thursday afternoon.
Greenwood Police Department Public Information Officer Jonathan Link said officers were called out before 1 p.m. to an address near the Cheeseburger House restaurant on S.C. Highway 34. Several officers responded to the call, which resulted in one man being arrested and charged with pointing and presenting a firearm.
A woman was also charged with disorderly conduct and assault, while another man was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct. A report detailing the call wasn't immediately available, nor were the identities of the people arrested.