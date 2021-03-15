Abbeville police are investigating two shootings that have left two people injured, according to Chief Ron Bosler.
The first shooting Saturday night was outside at Hickory Heights apartments, at 1108 Cambridge St., Abbeville. Bosler said one person was shot in the leg outside in the complex. The injured person was taken to the hospital for treatment, and Bosler said they've since been released.
Early Monday morning, Bosler said a separate shooting at the same apartment complex left another person injured, shot in the leg. Last Bosler had heard, the injured person was in surgery.
The shootings both happened outside in the complex, and Bosler said details about whoever was responsible are scarce. Investigators are working both cases, trying to review surveillance video and speak with people in the area.
Reports detailing these shootings were not immediately available, although Bosler said he and investigators would share more information as they learn more.-