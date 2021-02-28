McCormick police arrested one person in connection to an early morning shooting that left four injured.
Officers responded to a report of shots fired at 12:30 a.m. Sunday at Cherry Valley Apartments, according to McCormick Police Chief Bo Willis. He said two were shot in the leg, one in the back and one in the foot.
Marteze Robinson turned himself in to authorities Sunday afternoon. He faces four counts of assault and battery with intent and one count of possession of a handgun, Willis said.
Jack Logan, founder of Put Down the Guns Now Young People, said Robinson told him he was robbed and the shooting was in self-defense. Willis said witness statements prove otherwise.
Logan also said Robinson wrote Saturday night on Facebook that he was “tired of people messing with him.”