A Northside Middle School student was charged in connection with a Tuesday morning bomb threat at the school.
No one was allowed in or out Tuesday morning at Northside as law enforcement and school officials investigated a written bomb threat, district officials announced shortly before 11 a.m. The lockout wasn't lifted until a half-hour later.
But by about 3:40 p.m., the district announced a student had been arrested. Sgt. Jeff Graham with the Greenwood County Sheriff's Office said another student was being investigated in connection with earlier threats as well.
"Today, after completing their investigation, a Northside student was identified as the student who made the bomb threat," a news release from Greenwood County School District 50 said. "The Northside student was charged by law enforcement and will be disciplined in accordance to the Students Rights and Responsibilities Handbook."
A report detailing the student's arrest was not immediately available.
An earlier version of this story incorrectly reported that two students had been arrested, which was based on information the district initially released. Only one student has been arrested.