A man is in critical, but stable condition after being shot in the back Friday morning, according to officials.
Greenwood County deputies investigated the call of a shooting at 10:50 a.m. Friday in the side parking lot of the 2518 Highway 25 S. Dollar General, said Maj. Cody Bishop of the sheriff's office. He said there wasn't much initial information available and that officers were processing the evidence on the scene and looking for surveillance cameras in the area that might have recorded the events.
He said a man was shot, apparently in the back, and was taken to an area hospital. Officers recovered a 9mm caliber handgun from the scene, and Bishop said officers found ammo of multiple different calibers on the ground.
Deputies are seeking two potential vehicles of interest, but Bishop said they had conflicting stories about the involvement of various vehicles. He said the shooting seemed isolated, and no one of interest seemed to have gone inside the store, according to staff.
Witnesses who were nearby when the shots were fired had been cooperating with law enforcement, Bishop said. Officers are continuing to investigate the case.