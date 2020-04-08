One man is dead and two others injured after a shooting Wednesday at a Parkway apartment complex, according to officials.
Trivoriaye Mandell Alston, 19, of Greenwood died at about 2:50 p.m. at Self Regional Medical center where he was being treated for his injuries following a shooting at Hillcrest Condominiums at 1522 Parkway.
Greenwood County Sheriff Dennis Kelly said the shooting there also injured two others, at least one of whom was taken to the hospital by people at the scene. Officers are still investigating the case, but have established no clear motive in the shooting, Kelly said. He did not know the conditions of the two people who were injured.
Deputies recovered two firearms from the scene, but haven't definitively linked them with the shooting. The guns will be sent to the State Law Enforcement Division for testing, Kelly said.
He said after some preliminary interviews and investigation, it appeared as though the shooter or shooters came up to the apartment complex on foot, opening fire on their targets. Earlier in the afternoon, Kelly said he and other officers had searched the area for a black vehicle that witnesses described seeing at the scene, though Kelly was unclear on the vehicle's relation to the situation.
