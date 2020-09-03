Officers seized more than 200 pills, marijuana, money and a gun from a Gum Avenue residence Thursday morning, according to the Greenwood Police Department.
GPD officers were joined by the county-city SWAT team in serving a search warrant at the residence Thursday morning, said a post on the department's Facebook page. When the residents were called out, they had a 7-year-old child with them.
The 200 pills officers seized were oxycodone, the post said.
Demarkese Larencio Makins, 26, and Jasier Kavion Williams, 18, both of Greenwood, were arrested and charged in connection with this case. Makins faces charges of trafficking oxycodone, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession with intent to distribute in close proximity to a school, unlawful conduct toward a child, possession of a stolen vehicle and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. Williams was charged with two counts of possession with intent to distribute and one count each possession with intent to distribute in close proximity to a school and possession of a stolen vehicle.
There was a 17-year-old who was also involved, but because of their age, they were not identified. Booking photos were not immediately available.