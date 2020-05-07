Three people were arrested after deputies and city officers searched an Edgefield Street business and found cocaine, methamphetamine, marijuana, firearms and cash, according to a news release.
On Wednesday, Greenwood County Sheriff's Office deputies were joined by the SWAT team, the Greenwood Police Department and its Crime Suppression Unit to serve a search warrant at 900 Edgefield St. While there, officers found 2 grams of crack cocaine, 5 grams of powdered cocaine, 133 grams of meth, 8 pounds of marijuana, three guns and an undisclosed amount of cash.
Antonio Osric Anderson, 40; Terry Donell Stancil, 48; and Demetrius Rodriguez Williams, 43 were arrested in connection with this search and each man is facing a charge of unlawful carrying of pistol.