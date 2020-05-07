Drug bust 01

In a joint search made by Greenwood city and county officers Wednesday, they found drugs, guns and cash at an Edgefield Street business.

Three people were arrested after deputies and city officers searched an Edgefield Street business and found cocaine, methamphetamine, marijuana, firearms and cash, according to a news release.

On Wednesday, Greenwood County Sheriff's Office deputies were joined by the SWAT team, the Greenwood Police Department and its Crime Suppression Unit to serve a search warrant at 900 Edgefield St. While there, officers found 2 grams of crack cocaine, 5 grams of powdered cocaine, 133 grams of meth, 8 pounds of marijuana, three guns and an undisclosed amount of cash.

Antonio Osric Anderson, 40; Terry Donell Stancil, 48; and Demetrius Rodriguez Williams, 43 were arrested in connection with this search and each man is facing a charge of unlawful carrying of pistol.