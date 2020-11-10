Officers are looking for a Honea Path man wanted in connection with a break-in, assault and stealing a vehicle, according to officials.
Tracy Parsons, 53, is about 5 foot 8 inches, weighs about 185 pounds, is balding with salt-and-pepper hair and blue eyes. He should be considered armed and dangerous, and could be driving a dark gray 2019 Ford F150 Super Crew with a West Virginia tag, a release from the Laurens County Sheriff's Office said.
Anyone who sees Parsons is urged not to approach him, but to call 911.
On Nov. 4, a man broke into a residence on S.C. Highway 221 South in Laurens, when the homeowner returned and interrupted the break-in, the release said. The man breaking in assaulted the homeowner and stole her Kia Rio.
On Saturday, Crime Stoppers received a tip that the man was in West Virginia with family, according to a Facebook post by the Newberry County Sheriff's Office. While officers there searched for him, they found the stolen Kia Rio and learned the man possibly stole a Ford F150, the post said. It was last spotted Monday in Charlotte, North Carolina, off Interstate 77, the post said.