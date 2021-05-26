A Greenwood man tried to conceal more than 25 grams of methamphetamine in his rear after police pulled him over for speeding, according to a report.
Nevell Shabarr Reid, 36, of 733 White Oak Lane, Greenwood was arrested Tuesday and charged with trafficking methamphetamine, resisting arrest, failure to stop for blue light and no S.C. driver's license.
At about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, a Greenwood police officer driving along Seaboard Avenue spotted a BMW driving 60 mph in a 35 mph zone, the report said. The driver didn't stop at a red light and almost struck two other vehicles driving onto Main Street, then slowed but did not stop as it approached the intersection of Taggart Avenue.
The officer saw the driver moving around inside the vehicle, jerking the steering wheel as the vehicle swerved. Police were able to get in front of the BMW as it stopped and detained the driver, the report said. Officers noted the car smelled like marijuana, and they found two digital scales inside. The driver had more than $1,600 in cash on him.
While patting the man down, officers felt a bulge at his rear, and they had him change clothes at the detention center to retrieve whatever item appeared to be concealed, the report said. An officer noted seeing what appeared to be a white plastic bag clenched in the man's rear end as he changed, but officers had to take him to the hospital for a doctor to retrieve the item.
The man resisted receiving a scan at the hospital, but a CT scan revealed an object that a doctor then retrieved — a bag 27.7 grams of a substance that tested positive for meth, the report said.