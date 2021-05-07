A Ninety Six police officer resigned Tuesday prior to being charged with domestic violence, according to officials.
The former officer, Charles Michael Waters Jr., 29, was arrested Tuesday and charged with second-degree domestic violence.
At about 1:15 p.m. Tuesday, Ninety Six Police Chief Chris Porter called the Greenwood County Sheriff's Office to investigate a call involving one of his officers, a report said.
The deputy went to a Gaillard Court residence and spoke with a woman who described getting into an argument with a man the previous night, a report said. She told deputies the following day when she tried to talk with him, she stood in front of him at the door and he pushed her, then slapped her.
She had a scratch on her arm and redness on her face, the report said, and a child was home and saw the slap. When the deputy spoke with the man, he said the woman blocked him in a bedroom by closing the door, and when she let him out he went to a bathroom to climb out of a window, but she blocked the window, the report said.
The man told deputies he tried to move the woman, but was unable to.
Porter said Waters resigned from the police department Tuesday before deputies arrived on scene. He said Waters was a lieutenant and had worked at the Ninety Six Police Department for about 2 1/2 years.
It is the department's procedure, Porter said, to call another agency to investigate matters involving one of his officers.
"In a small agency like this, we don't have any internal affairs department," Porter said. "We call in an outside agency — SLED or the county — so they can do a neutral investigation. We have nothing to do with it."