Matthew Jordan Harvley, 31, of 706 McKenzie Road, Ninety Six was arrested Monday and charged with two counts of high and aggravated domestic violence.
On March 25, Greenwood County deputies were called out to a McKenzie Road residence where two people told the officer that a man had gotten upset and tried to point a gun at someone, but stopped when another person stepped in front of them, according to a report. A woman told deputies the man fired a pistol in the driveway while she and another person were leaving, and later he spotted them as they were driving and he fired another round toward them.
A witness told deputies the man wasn’t firing the pistol at them but was shooting the ground near them, the report said.