A Ninety Six man was arrested following a report that a 9-year-old girl was sexually assaulted at about Christmas time in 2019, according to a report.
Matthew Dewayne Davis, 31, of 7808 Kinard Road, Ninety Six was arrested Thursday and charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor.
On Jan. 4, a Greenwood County deputy spoke with a woman by phone who said a 9-year-old girl told her she was staying at a relative's apartment and awoke to a man sexually assaulting her, the report said.
The woman told deputies the girl would be with her and would not return to that residence.