A Greenwood man is facing an attempted murder charge after witnesses reported a shooting Friday at a Reynolds Avenue nightclub.
Tobias Brooks, 27, of 102 Palmetto Court, Greenwood was arrested Friday and charged with attempted murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime and open container.
At about 2 a.m. Friday, Greenwood County deputies were called to a nightclub on Reynolds Avenue where someone had been shot, according to an incident report. Dispatchers told police the injured person was being driven to an area hospital for treatment.
A security officer on scene told officers she heard a single shot fired, then saw four men leaving in a pickup truck. Someone fave officers a description of the shooter.
Officers recovered a shell casing from the scene, along with a video of the truck driving away.
Greenwood County Sheriff's Office Investigations Capt. Cody Bishop said last he heard, the man who was shot was doing fine and was expected to make a full recovery.