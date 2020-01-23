A Newberry man was sentenced to a decade behind bars after being convicted for the sixth time on a domestic violence charge.
John Henry Davenport Jr., 39, was found guilty Thursday by a Newberry County jury of first-degree domestic violence after a jury deliberated for less than an hour. Circuit Judge Craig Brown sentenced Davenport to 10 years in prison, the maximum sentence allowed for the charge.
Davenport’s initial charge in October 2018 was third-degree domestic violence, but that was enhanced to first degree because of five previous convictions for domestic violence, according to an 8th Circuit Solicitor’s Office press release.
In October 2018, Newberry police were called to a residence where a woman said Davenport had assaulted her. Police helped her find a safe place to stay, but later that same evening Davenport showed up at that location and assaulted the woman again, the release said.
Deputy Solicitor Dale Scott and Senior Assistant Solicitor Taylor Daniel handled the state’s case with help from investigator Walter Bentley and victim advocate Rhetta Smith. Davenport was represented by Charles Verner of the Newberry County Bar.