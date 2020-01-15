What started as a traffic stop led to a vehicle chase and an exchange of gunfire between the driver and law enforcement in Newberry County.
At about 7 p.m. Wednesday, Newberry County deputies attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation.
The driver continued on in an attempt to flee, but stopped the vehicle and fled on foot after seeing another deputy approaching from the opposite direction, the sheriff's office said in a lengthy Facebook post detailing what happened. It did not say where it happened.
As deputies continued to follow the man, he fired at deputies. Two deputies returned fire and struck the man. He was taken to a hospital. His condition has not been released. No one else was injured.
The man was wanted on a number of outstanding warrants and authorities wanted to talk to the man about several recent shootings. Officers recovered an AR-15 and a pistol from the area where the man was apprehended.
Both deputies were placed on administrative leave while the State Law Enforcement Division investigates the matter and the sheriff's office conducts an internal probe, which is standard in officer-involved shooting cases.