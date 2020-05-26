A Greenwood man was arrested in connection with the fatal shooting Monday morning of another Greenwood man in Myrtle Beach.
Kemian Masonte Reese, 22, of Greenwood was booked Tuesday morning at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center and charged with murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and unlawful carrying of a pistol.
Myrtle Beach Police are investigating a shooting that happened Monday morning in the area of 15th Avenue South and South Ocean Boulevard that left one man dead.
Horry County Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler identified the deceased man as Cedric Elmore Jr., 24, of Greenwood. Fowler said Elmore died from a gunshot wound at the scene.
According to Myrtle Beach Online, Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune called the shooting gang-related, saying city officials will work with officers across the state to address the violence and take swift action to protect people.
"There is nothing the police could have done to predict or prevent these acts," Bethune said to Myrtle Beach Online. "These thugs have no regard for human life and no fear of law enforcement."
Elmore's shooting was the third along Ocean Boulevard in recent days, including a Sunday morning shooting that left four people injured and six people in custody.
Myrtle Beach Police Department Public Information Officer Thomas Vest said he couldn't give more information about the investigation into Elmore's slaying, and copies of the warrants against Reese were not immediately available through the Horry County Clerk of Court's office.
In Greenwood County, deputies are preparing for possible retaliation over the coastal shooting.
"Any time there's a shooting, we hear chatter, whether through social media or through informants," Sgt. Jeff Graham with the Greenwood County Sheriff's Office said. "We've heard talk of possible retaliation, but no definite plan."
Graham said it's not unusual when violence is tied to neighborhood gangs to hear about possible acts of revenge. In response, the county's crime suppression unit is out and officers on patrol are all aware of the rumors and the people involved in them.
This is a developing story.