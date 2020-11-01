One person was shot in the leg Saturday night and two or three others went to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting between people on either side of a street, according to Greenwood County Sheriff Dennis Kelly.
A Halloween party ended at about 11 p.m. Saturday at a club across the street from Rookies Sports Bar, at 1130 Reynolds Ave. Kelly said the location has three addresses associated with the building, and although the bar there has changed names many times, it’s currently called The Vault.
After the bar’s closure, Kelly said people congregated outside and people exchanged fire between The Vault and Rookies across the street.
Officers interviewed people at the scene of the shooting, and while their stories were consistent, no one could identify the people shooting or why the shooting began. Kelly said there hadn’t been an altercation or disagreement inside the party that would indicate violence could spark outside.
Investigators are working to see if there’s any usable video from security cameras in the area, Kelly said. The case remains under investigation, and officials have not identified any suspects.