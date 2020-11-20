After spending two weeks on the lam during a search that led authorities all the way to West Virginia, a man wanted in Laurens County on nearly a dozen counts was captured in Laurens County.
A patrolling deputy saw 53-year-old Tracy Glen Parsons, of 778 Boyce Page Road in Honea Path, at about 4 p.m. Thursday and arrested him after a short pursuit near the intersection of S.C. Highway 252 and Anita Ferry Road in western Laurens County, Sheriff Don Reynolds said in a video posted Friday to social media.
On Nov. 4, a man broke into a residence on S.C. Highway 221 South in Laurens, the sheriff's office said last week in a press release. The homeowner returned and interrupted the break-in and authorities said the perpetrator attacked the homeowner and stole her Kia Rio.
"It put fear in her heart," Reynolds said Friday, while noting she almost got the better of Parsons.
Her vehicle was recovered in West Virginia. Authorities linked Parsons to another stolen vehicle, a Ford F-150, and law enforcement thought he was spotted in that vehicle last week in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Reynolds highlighted a few of the charges Parsons is facing: attempted murder, kidnapping, armed robbery, grand larceny and possession of weapon during a violent crime.
Jail and court records showed he was also charged with two counts of first-degree burglary and one count each of conspiracy, financial transaction card theft, driving under suspension, resisting arrest, failure to stop for blue light, possession of a firearm or ammunition by a person convicted of a felony, possession of 28 grams or less of marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash, use of license plate other than for vehicle which issued and receiving stolen goods, value $2,000 or less.
In addition to lauding his deputy who caught Parsons, Reynolds thanked Newberry County Sheriff's Office, the State Law Enforcement Division and West Virginia law enforcement for their assistance.
Reynolds said Parsons was at the Laurens County jail where Reynolds expects he'll remain until trial.
"I want him to have a lot of time to think about what he's done," Reynolds said.