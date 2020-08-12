A federal investigation has landed 13 people a combined 145 years in prison for their involvement in a methamphetamine trafficking conspiracy in Georgia and South Carolina responsible for distributing more than 470 pounds of meth, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office.
The final defendant in this case, 45-year-old Fernando Lara, of Marietta, Georgia, was sentenced to 25 years in federal prison, the USAO announced Wednesday. The previous 12 defendants pleaded guilty.
Evidence at Lara's trial established he was trafficking meth from Georgia, selling meth in kilogram quantities to a co-defendant, 41-year-old Angela G. Skelton, of Starr. Skelton would bring the drugs into the Upstate for distribution, while Lara would offer better prices on the drugs in exchange for firearms, the release said.
On Jan. 16, 2019, Lara and Skelton were pulled over on Interstate 85 in Anderson County with about two kilograms of meth and a loaded pistol in the vehicle, the release said.
Another co-defendant, 45-year-old Briand F. Zapata-Rodriguez of Sandy Springs, Georgia, would transport kilograms of meth starting in about August 2017 from Atlanta into the Upstate. The drugs primarily made their way into Anderson and Abbeville counties, where Zapata-Rodriguez would use a network of distributors to sell the drugs, the release said.
During the investigation, officers seized more than 30 kilograms of meth, 36 firearms, more than 1,000 rounds of ammunition and more than $157,000 in cash. Evidence suggested the trafficking operation was responsible for distributing more than 214 kilograms — about 471 pounds — of meth during its operation.
U.S. District Judge Donald C. Coggins Jr. presided over the case. Lara was given a 300-month sentence, followed by five years of supervision. These defendants were also sentenced in the case:
- Skelton, sentenced to 52 months, followed by five years of supervision.
- Zapata-Rodriguez, sentenced to 280 months followed by five years of supervision.
- Christopher C. Presley, 29, of Honea Path, sentenced to 145 months, followed by five years of supervision.
- Jonathan E. Gilmer, 37, of Starr, sentenced to 360 months, followed by five years of supervision.
- Tara M. Thomason, 41, of Iva, sentenced to 108 months, followed by 10 years of supervision.
- Tena M. Todd, 47, of Calhoun Falls, sentenced to 72 months, followed by five years of supervision.
- Randy N. Gilliam, 60, of Honea Path, sentenced to 48 months, followed by five years of supervision.
- Michael R. Mitchem, 55, of Iva, sentenced to 80 months, followed by five years of supervision.
- Matthew J. Green, 41, of Belton, sentenced to 48 months, followed by five years of supervision.
- Christian D. Black, 30, of Honea Path, sentenced to 96 months, followed by five years of supervision.
- Jesse L. Williams, 30, of Honea Path, sentenced to 125 months, followed by four years of supervision.
- Florence A. Gilmer, 43, of Anderson, sentenced to 36 months of supervision.
The case was investigated by the DEA, ATF, Anderson and Abbeville county sheriff's offices and the Anderson and Greenwood police departments. Assistant U.S. Attorney Sloan P. Ellis of Greenville prosecuted the case.
“These armed drug dealers posed a serious threat to the people of South Carolina and Georgia, which is reflected in the more than a century of federal prison time imposed,” said U.S. Attorney Peter McCoy Jr. “Along with our federal, state, and local partners we brought this criminal enterprise to an end and we will continue to vigorously prosecute those who endanger their communities.”