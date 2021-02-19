Some 18 months after federal agents raided a Hunter's Creek residence and Dairy Queen, setting off a blizzard of speculation that included rumors the Greenwood eatery was serving human meat, a judge sentenced both men arrested in the case.
Mihirkumar Jayantibhai "Mike" Patel pleaded guilty Nov. 11 to operating an unlicensed money transmitting business. On Tuesday, U.S. District Court Judge Joseph Fletcher Anderson Jr. sentenced Patel to six months in prison, followed by one year of supervised release.
Patel was also fined $2,500 and ordered to pay a $100 special assessment within 30 days of sentencing, in lieu of restitution. Prosecutors estimated the loss amount attributable to Patel between $95,000 and $150,000.
Anis Zakirhusain Momin, who goes by Eddie Patel, pleaded guilty Nov. 2 to immigrating to the country without registering with the government in exchange for prosecutors dropping an unlicensed money transmitting business count.
The immigration charge carried a prison term of up to six months, which is less time than he spent in jail awaiting trial. He was sentenced to time served and ordered to pay a $10 special assessment before being remanded into the custody of the U.S. Marshal Service.
In August 2019, FBI and Homeland Security agents descended on Greenwood County as they raided Dairy Queen and Patel’s house in Hunter’s Creek. Federal documents connected the residence and restaurant to a currency business that moved money between India and the U.S.
A source told agents Patel had boasted about having trash bags full of cash at his house and did $1 million in business a month, while Momin reported having $200,000 in an unlocked safe at Dairy Queen.
During their searches, authorities seized $4,828 from Patel. Prosecutors determined $2,753 of that, which was in a safe in Patel's possession, actually belonged to someone else and returned the money, but took the other $2,074.33
Patel was released on $250,000 bail a few days after his arrest. The U.S. Marshal Service will tell Patel when to report to a U.S. Bureau of Prisons facility. No bond was set for Momin, who remained in custody until sentencing. A photo of Momin was not immediately available.