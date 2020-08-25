Banks, Western Union and online payment systems such as PayPal are all common ways for Americans to wire money.
In other parts of the world, however, some use a network of cash brokers known as “hawalas” to move funds around.
The system lets people transfer money internationally without actually moving a dime across borders. It exists in part out of convenience, but can also be used to flout reporting requirements.
Hawalas are common in India, the Middle East and across portions of Africa. According to an attorney for one of the men charged after federal agents raided Dairy Queen and a Hunter’s Creek residence, one was being operated from inside the Lakelands.
Mihurkumar Jayantibhai Patel and Anis Zakirhusain Momin were arrested in August 2019 and have since been indicted on a charge of operating an unlicensed money transmitting business. According to a Tuesday court filing, a pretrial hearing is set for Oct. 22, with jury selection potentially beginning Nov. 5.
Both have pleaded not guilty. Patel posted a $250,000 bond while Momin remains jailed without bond in the Lexington County jail, according to online court records. Momin is not listed on the jail’s website and a booking photo for him is not immediately available.
Lexington attorney Andrew B. Farley, who was representing Momin, said in a May filing that Patel — who often goes by Mike or Mihir — was operating a hawala from his Quick Pantry convenience store in Greenwood.
Farley explained through example how a hawala works: “If Person A in Country A wants to send $1,000 to Person B in Country B, Person A contacts Hawaladar A in Country A and pays him $1,000. Hawaladar A then contacts Hawaladar B in Country B and asks Hawaladar B to pay $1,000 in Country B currency, minus any fees, to Person B. The effect of this transaction is that Person A has remitted $1,000 (minus any fees) to Person B, although no money has actually crossed the border between Country A and Country B.”
Citing an FBI document, the attorney wrote that Patel “made a statement to law enforcement officials indicating he was heavily involved in ‘international money laundering’ for a number of years, which was (Patel)’s primary business and source of income.” In this case, he was helping move funds between India and the U.S.
A source told agents Patel had boasted about having trash bags full of cash at his house and did $1 million in business a month, while Momin reported having $200,000 in an unlocked safe at Dairy Queen.
While Patel has been running the hawala, he told an informant that he was waiting on a green card, which he didn’t want to jeopardize, and instead had the informant receive $20,000 in cash from Momin outside Dairy Queen, according to Farley. Patel and Momin were present for the cash transfer.
The indictment only links Momin, who also goes by Eddie, to that one transfer and Farley argued that it falls short of the multiple transactions required to prove he was running a business. He filed a motion seeking to drop the charge against Momin.
U.S. District Judge Joseph F. Anderson Jr. denied the request, agreeing with prosecutors that the indictment merely reflected statutory language and did not indicate he was only linked to a single transaction.
Since the June ruling, Momin and Patel have each fired their attorneys, including Farley, and brought on new representation.
Authorities seized $4,828 from Patel that prosecutors hope to get through forfeiture, along with any property involved in the unlicensed money transaction business. The manager at Dairy Queen denied the business was linked to any crime.