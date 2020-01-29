In a hollowed-out compartment on a piece of construction equipment, McCormick Correctional Institution officers found Wednesday a package of contraband valued at about $60,000.
The contraband, shown in a tweet by the state Department of Corrections, contained 32 smartphones, more than 27 pounds of tobacco, more than 5 pounds of marijuana, 33 chargers, 31 USB plugs, 17 sets of Bluetooth earbuds, 47 lighters, a half-gallon of liquor and other assorted items. The items never made it into an inmate's hands, as officers were able to find the package while searching the vehicle making its way in for construction work.
"There was a piece of construction equipment that was trying to enter our institution," said Communications Director Chrysti Shain.
When they were searching this piece of equipment this morning, they found a package in a hollow compartment in the equipment."
An investigation into this smuggling attempt is underway, Shain said, but efforts to sneak contraband in on vehicles isn't unheard of. Agency Director Bryan Stirling said efforts to narrow the contraband pipeline have left criminals seeking new ways to sneak items in. In recent years, the Department of Corrections has installed netting to prevent people from throwing items over the fence, drone detection tools and scanners that check visitors for contraband.
"I think the people trying to sneak in contraband are looking for other avenues," he said. "That's why we check all vehicles coming in through the facility's gates thoroughly."
Ultimately, coordinated smuggling efforts like this don't happen without inmates having access to contraband cellphones, Stirling said. That's why he's been pushing for the Federal Communications Commission to allow for cellphone signal blocking in prisons.
Internally, efforts have been made to cut down on inmate access to phones. Cellphone-detecting devices in prisons alert staff if inmates walk by with a working cellphone, and staff do searches to look for and confiscate phones. The number of seized contraband phones has gone down over the years, Stirling said, from 7,200 phones and phone parts seized in 2016 to 4,300 last year.
"We feel like it's working," he said. "Our cellphone numbers are going down, but the easiest way to stop it is to let us block cellphone signals."
He commended the efforts of staff at McCormick Correctional who found the contraband, and said hard work and vigilance is key to stopping smuggling like this.