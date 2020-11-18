A former McCormick Correctional Institution officer is facing charges she brought marijuana into the prison to sell to inmates, according to a news release from the state Department of Corrections.
Deanna Charise Baxter, 36, of Greenwood was charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and attempting to furnish contraband to inmates.
According to warrants, Baxter was found Tuesday with marijuana as she reported to work. She admitted to bringing it to inmates for payment.
She was fired after her arrest.