A man and woman were hospitalized Thursday afternoon after what appeared to be a drive-by shooting, according to Greenwood Police Chief T.J. Chaudoin.
At about 5 p.m., Greenwood police heard reports of a drive-by shooting on Crawford Avenue, Chaudoin said. A man was shot three times, twice in the hip area and once in the stomach, while a woman was hit once by what Chaudoin described as a ricocheted bullet. Both were taken to a hospital for treatment — Chaudoin said the woman seemed to be recovering well, and the man was stable at the hospital as of about 6:30 p.m.
Chaudoin said police weren't ready to release a description they were given of the vehicle the shooter was in, and officers are working to get more information in this case.
Police responded at about 5:40 p.m. to a second reported shooting, although Capt. Matthew Caughman said it was unclear if this shooting was related to the earlier drive-by.
Police were told that a fight happened in the area of Gray Street and shots were fired between Gray and Taggart Avenue.
While the scene cleared quickly, at least 10 Greenwood police cars responded, as did Greenwood County Sheriff Dennis Kelly and a deputy.
