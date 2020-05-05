A man who led Laurens County deputies on a chase into Greenville County was taken into custody by Greenville deputies after wrecking the car he was driving, according to a news release.
At about 6:15 p.m. Monday, Laurens deputies responded to the area of Highway 76 and Boyce Page Road in Honea Path to find a suspicious vehicle seen in the area, the release said. The officer found the vehicle and saw it with an expired tag, but the driver tried to evade the officer trying to stop him.
The officer eventually did stop the driver, but the man resisted arrest and assaulted the officer, managing to get back into the vehicle and leading officers on a chase toward Highway 25 and into Greenville County.
The Greenville County Sheriff's Office helped with the chase, which ended at White Horse Road and Highway 253 when the man wrecked and tried to flee on foot, the release said, which is when he was arrested.
Michael James Coffman was arrested and charged with resisting arrest and failure to stop for a blue light, with charges pending from Laurens County.