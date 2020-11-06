A man who fired on two Greenwood County narcotics officers in 2013 was arrested by federal agents this week on a firearm charge.
Demekia Daquan Martin, 24, is accused of being a felon in possession of a firearm.
The federal count stems from a traffic stop on May 8, 2019. Greenwood police initiated the stop after the vehicle crossed the centerline and almost struck a patrol vehicle, according to an affidavit in support of the charge. Officers said the driver gave them four different names and dates of birth, none of them correct, and had a bag of cocaine in his lap.
Martin, a passenger, tried to flee from the vehicle but was detained, according to the Greenwood police incident report. Officers found a Glock 9mm handgun and determined the man had a prior felony conviction in connection with the earlier shooting.
He was arrested at the scene and charged with disorderly conduct, felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a stolen pistol and simple possession of marijuana.
Those charges are still pending in state court.
On July 11, 2013, Martin fired a gun when agents with the Greenwood County Drug Enforcement Unit showed up at his residence to investigate suspected drug activity. One of the officers returned fire. No one was injured.
Martin was 17 at the time.
During his 2013 bond hearing, Martin's attorney said he fired when officers arrived because he did not know they were law enforcement and thought they were connected to a drug dispute he had with another individual. The officers said they were wearing vests that clearly identified them as law enforcement.
He pleaded guilty the next year to one count of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature. A judge sentenced him to six years in prison, with credit for nearly a full year he spent in custody while awaiting trial.
The FBI filed the criminal complaint on Tuesday, which is when Martin was arrested.
On Friday, Magistrate Judge Kevin McDonald ordered Martin be held without bail, citing his numerous arrests since finishing his prison term, including after he bonded out on the firearm count.
"He was released on state bond, then was arrested on multiple dates, each time bonding out, for various serious charges including possession of drugs and firearms, failure to stop for blue light, and domestic violence," McDonald wrote. "The defendant's alleged continued criminal conduct while on state bond demonstrates that he is not a suitable candidate for bond here."