A man wanted for murder in connection with a January slaying was arrested Tuesday following a multi-agency chase that ended with dogs and helicopters searching for him, according to officials.
Hakeem Evans was arrested Tuesday by Spartanburg County deputies following the chase. He was charged in Laurens with murder, armed robbery and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime in connection with the Jan. 23 fatal shooting of 32-year-old Rasham Walker.
Laurens County deputies had identified Evans as a suspect in the shooting earlier this month, and on Tuesday Mauldin police spotted him driving, according to a news release from Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Kevin Bobo.
“At some point, the suspect exited that first vehicle and committed an armed carjacking to obtain a second vehicle,” the release said. “Mauldin PD attempted a second car stop, but the suspect refused, and a pursuit began that came into our county.”
That chase ended when Evans fled the second vehicle and ran into the woods at Highways 29 and 85. Spartanburg deputies, along with several other agencies, worked to surround the area so canine and helicopter units could search for him, the release said, eventually finding him in a creek bed.
Evans is facing charges in Spartanburg County unrelated to the Laurens shooting, but information on those charges was not immediately available.
“I am grateful that no one was injured during the apprehension of this dangerous individual,” Laurens County Sheriff Don Reynolds said in an emailed news release. “It is unfortunate that Mr. Evans so callously took the life of another. We have reason to believe Mr. Evans had a gang affiliation and this shows the utter disregard these gangs have for human life. Our investigators worked tirelessly on this case and I greatly appreciate the assistance of other agencies involved in capturing Mr. Evans. I hope that the Walker family can breathe knowing that he is behind bars tonight.”
An Iva woman was arrested Feb. 1 in connection with Walker’s death. Brandy Standridge was charged with murder in connection with the shooting. Laurens County Sheriff’s Office did not say how they identified her as a suspect.
An official from the Mauldin Police Department was not immediately available for comment.