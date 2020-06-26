The man wanted for murder in connection with Thursday's fatal shooting on Vintage Court was arrested Friday afternoon in Spartanburg, according to officials.
Mandrekus Tyrez Smith was arrested by Spartanburg officers after Greenwood police received tips overnight and worked with other agencies to help find and capture him, said Greenwood Police Department Public Information Officer Jonathan Link. Smith was wanted on charges of murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
Officers said that at about 2 p.m. Thursday, a man fired from a vehicle along Vintage Court, hitting 21-year-old Kamesha Tynal Craig, who died at the scene.
According to a report detailing the investigation, by the time officers arrived on scene they found her lying on her back in the front yard of a residence, apparently shot in her chest. Officers couldn't get her to respond, nor could they feel her pulse.
Officers blocked off the area from several directions with police tape while they investigated, interviewing witnesses and gathering what evidence they could from the scene. Link said officers wanted to thank the Greenwood County Sheriff's Office, State Law Enforcement Division and several agencies in Spartanburg for helping locate Smith.