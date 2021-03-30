Greenwood police are looking for someone in connection with a weekend stabbing.
Officers responded Saturday night to IHOP on the 72 Bypass, according to a police report. Greenwood Police Chief T.J. Chaudoin said a confrontation at the restaurant led a man to chase another man across the Bypass to the parking lot of Moe’s Southwest Grill.
“They just had issues with each other,” Chaudoin said.
The argument stemmed from an earlier dispute, Chaudoin said.
When the two men reached the Moe’s parking lot, one man stabbed another twice. The stabbed individual was transported to an area hospital and is expected to recover from those injuries.
Greenwood police are looking for Robert Miguel Fonseca on one count of attempted murder in connection with the stabbing. Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact the department by phone, through its Facebook page or submit an anonymous tip on the department’s website.