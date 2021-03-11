A man led Greenwood police and deputies on a chase Thursday night along Northside Drive, according to officers.
The man was in custody as of 10:30 p.m., after Greenwood police spotted him while on patrol and chased him until he stopped the car at the Nu-Way Convenience Store at the corner of East Northside Drive and Haltiwanger Road, said Greenwood Police Department Public Information Officer Jonathan Link. The man — Link didn't have his name — was caught fleeing on foot from the vehicle.
Link said the man was wanted by the state probation services, and Greenwood County deputies had spotted and chased him Wednesday, but the man was able to evade officers. When he was seen again Thursday, police and deputies both worked to chase and arrest him.
Further details about the chase and the man's arrest were not immediately available.