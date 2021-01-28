State agents have arrested a Florence County man in connection with a conspiracy to help McCormick Correctional Institution inmates escape from prison, according to a news release.
Dallas Jeremiah Richardson Waiters Jr., 23, was arrested Thursday by State Law Enforcement Division agents and charged with criminal conspiracy. He was booked at the McCormick County Detention Center.
A signed affidavit accused Waiters of conspiring on Dec. 27 with an inmate named Johnny Gregg, along with others, to aid in their escape from McCormick Correctional Institute. Waiters communicated with Gregg via cellphone, texting prior to an attempted escape. The details of those text messages were redacted from the affidavit.
Dec. 27 was the night inmates locked an officer in a prison cell and were later caught at an interior fence attempting to escape the prison. Two inmates were taken to a local hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries, and the prison was secured that night.
A booking photo of Waiters Jr. was not immediately available.