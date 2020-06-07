Greenwood police announced on Facebook they have made an arrest in a fatal shooting.
Police charged 19-year-old Idris Ballard-Gallardo with murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and possession of a weapon by a felon. He is accused of shooting 30-year-old Brandon Derrel Moton on Saturday.
Police think the two men argued and Ballard-Gallardo shot Moton.
When officers arrived early Saturday at 859 Meadows St., they found Moton with a gunshot wound and began performing CPR. Coroner Sonny Cox said he died about 1 a.m.