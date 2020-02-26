A Greenwood man accused of secretly recording a woman with a camera taped under her work desk will spend more than two years on probation.
Joe Ellis Prothro, 66, of 108 Firethorn Road, pleaded guilty Friday to one count of voyeurism. Circuit Judge Eugene C. Griffith Jr. suspended a two-year prison sentence and Prothro will serve 30 months of probation. He was also added to the state's sex offender registry.
Attempts to reach Prothro Wednesday morning for comment were unsuccessful.
A woman was at DSP Architects on Sept. 17, 2018 when she bumped her desk and found a small digital camera that had fallen to the floor. The device was taped to the underside of the desk and aimed toward her chair.
She gave the camera to Greenwood police the following day. Officers reported that the camera's memory card had files dating back to 2015 and contained recordings up women's skirts. Prothro was arrested Oct. 3, 2018.
Two women are suing Prothro and DSP Architects over the secret recordings.
According to one of the complaints, "Prothro placed live video cameras under the Plaintiff’s desk so as to look up her skirt and also in the private restroom of the business so as to see the Plaintiff when she was naked using the bathroom."
The other filing said he "repeatedly placed the video camera under Plaintiff’s desk and streamed lewd and intrusive recordings and photographs looking up Plaintiff’s skirts and/or dresses unbeknownst to Plaintiff on multiple occasions" and that investigators "identified instances between July and September of 2018 when a small camera had been placed in the women’s bathroom" at DSP.
The company, in which he was a co-owner at the time, has denied any wrongdoing in its answers to the lawsuits. Prothro has not responded to the complaints, which were filed in February and April of 2019. Both are pending in court.