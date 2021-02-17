Deputies found malnourished, dehydrated animals — some bloated with worms while others suffered from a mix of health concerns — at a Gray Court residence, landing three men in jail on ill treatment of animals charges.
At about 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Laurens County animal control deputies learned of a puppy in poor condition rescued by a nearby animal rescue organization, according to a news release from the Laurens County Sheriff's Office. The puppy died after the rescue, and deputies went to the area of 1900 N. Old Laurens Road in Gray Court to check on the condition of other animals.
At the residence, officers found malnourished animals living in mud, water and feces, the release said. Most were chained and some didn't have collars, only padlocked chains around their necks. Two puppies had their ears cropped, while deputies noted four others that seemed bloated with worms.
Officers noted other dogs with health conditions, including one with mange and another with a baseball-sized abscess in its cheek. All the dogs were taken from the residence and given fresh food, water and beds at the Laurens County Animal Shelter.
Stepquevion Aquaris Calwile, 23, was arrested and charged with three counts of ill treatment of animals and four counts of ill treatment of animals with torture. James Charles Calwile, 55, and Cedric Daniel Williams, 39, were also arrested and charged with one count each of ill treatment of animals with torture.