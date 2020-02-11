Authorities have arrested a chaplain working at Leath Correctional on allegations he had sexual relations with an inmate at the women's prison in Greenwood.
Jefferson Kwamina-Crystal, 65, of Spartanburg, was arrested Tuesday and charged with first-degree sexual misconduct with an inmate. Prison officials say he was fired after his arrest. The Index-Journal has requested his booking photo.
According to an arrest warrant released by the state Department of Corrections, an inmate performed oral sex on him last year while in his office at Leath. The offense date is sometime from Aug. 1 to Dec. 31.
Leath Correctional, 2809 Airport Road, houses more than 500 inmates and is one of South Carolina's two female prisons.