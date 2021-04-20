An argument turned fatal in Laurens County, when a man was hit by a truck following a fight with the driver, according to the Laurens County Sheriff's Office.
Marlon Brando Johnson, 65, of Laurens died at about 8 p.m. April 15 at Laurens County Hospital, said Laurens County Deputy Coroner Robin Morse. Johnson had been hit by a truck at about 7:25 p.m. that night on Leesville Church Road in Clinton.
Laurens County deputies were called out to Leesville Church Road that night and learned witnesses had seen Johnson and a woman arguing in a truck. At some point, Johnson got out of the truck and the woman tried to drive away, hitting Johnson in the process, a news release from the sheriff's office said.
Catherine Ophelia Knight, 43, of 98 Gopher Trail, Laurens was charged Monday with reckless homicide in connection with this death.